Picnic Spaces Going Fast, Fall Fun Ramping Up

The Salem Red Sox have released our 2020 baseball schedule and that means picnic spaces, premium suites, and prime seats are already being snagged like a liner down the third base line.

There's no better way to spend a Blue Ridge summer night than taking in an evening of fun, food, and laughter with the Roanoke Valley's greatest attraction. Picnic and Premium Hospitality space is limited and our weekend games will be full before you know it!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to make an impression on your employees, clients, friends, and family! Lock in your summer event today, because like Benintendi, Betts, and Devers, these guys won't be here for long.

Our game day staff can accommodate a group of any size. Let us know how we can help make your event the best you've ever had!

Picnic and Hospitality Packages start as low as $13.50 per person. Call 540-389-3333 to reserve your spot today!

Movie night is back at the ballpark!

On Saturday, October 19th, we'll be having a special showing of Hocus Pocus. Gates open at 6 PM and showtime starts at 7 PM. Admission is free, and dogs are allowed in the stands only.

Outside food and drink is not permitted, but we will have concessions available.

Be sure to bring your own blankets to snuggle up in and lawn chairs to kick your feet up, as you sit back and relax during one spooky Movie Night at Haley Toyota Field!

We will be welcoming donations to help support Eli Klepper, a Northside High School baseball player who recently had a brain tumor removed.

Fall is here which means Halloween is near, and we want to spend the spookiest time of the year with YOU at Haley Toyota Field!

On October 26th, we'll be hosting Sox Spooktacular! There will be trick-or-treating along the main concourse, a costume contest, bounce houses and more. Admission is free and the event will last from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Outside food and drink is not permitted, but we will have concessions available.

You won't want to miss out on scooping some sweet treats while spending a spooky Saturday evening here at the ballpark.

