Pick Your Seat at Our Winterfest Preview Event

July 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







So, where should you sit? Come down and look during the Winterfest Preview Event on Tuesday, August 10 (4 to 7 p.m.) OR Wednesday, August 11 (4 to 7 p.m.).

This event will be located at the Lexus BirdCage Club at Fifth Third Field. Enter the Suite Level entrance on the corner of Washington and Huron St.

During our Winterfest Preview Event, you will receive an update on all the Winterfest activities, walk around the ballpark, check out the different seating locations, and submit your preferences. The field will be roped off to show the rink location.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2021

Pick Your Seat at Our Winterfest Preview Event - Toledo Walleye

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.