Pick the Corner: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 27

September 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Precision with power was the theme for the USL Championship this past weekend with a collection of outstanding strikes that picked out the back of the net as well as one of the most inventive headers we've seen all campaign. Here are our top four, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.