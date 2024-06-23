Pick 6 Sends Mosaic into a Frenzy I CFL

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Riders get a pick 6 late in the third quarter to extend their lead

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.