Toronto Argonauts

Pick 6 for Franklin Puts Toronto on the Board First!: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Benjie Franklin scores the first touchdown of the game with a 23-yard pick 6.
