Pichardo's Career Night Propels Missions Past Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night. Thanks to a three-hit, six-RBI night from Kervin Pichardo, the Missions secured a game three victory by a final score of 10-3. Jared Kollar allowed two runs in 4.2 innings of work of his Double-A debut. The Missions are now 7-1 in games where they score 10 or more runs.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his Double-A debut. The right-hander had to pitch out of trouble in the top of the first inning. Aaron Zavala drew a walk and Luisangel Acuna reached base on an infield single. On the play, Jake Perez attempted to force out Zavala at second and instead recorded a throwing error. Both runners advanced into scoring position with no outs. Kollar left the runners stranded after a ground out, a strikeout and a fly out.

Jack Leiter was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. After leaving a runner stranded in the first inning, the Missions used the long ball to grab the lead in the second inning. Cole Cummings was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Brandon Valenzuela doubled and Cummings advanced to third base. After striking out the next two batters, Kervin Pichardo hit a line drive over the left field wall for a three-run home run. His second long ball of the season made it a 3-0 Missions lead.

The Missions threatened to improve their lead in the bottom of the third inning. With one out in the inning, Juan Fernandez doubled to left field. The right-hander retired the next two batters to leave Fernandez stranded at second base.

San Antonio plated their fourth run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Valenzuela began the frame with a double to right-center field. Justin Farmer flew out and Valenzuela advanced to third base. Jake Perez drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The RoughRiders plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Kollar retired the first two batters before issuing back-to-back walks to Zavala and Acuna. Evan Carter drove in both runners with a double to right field. Justin Lopez took over on the mound and ended the inning by inducing a ground out. The Missions held a 4-2 lead.

The Missions significantly increased their lead by plating four runs on three hits. Fernandez singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Cole Cummings grounded out and Fernandez made it to third base with two outs. After issuing a walk to Valenzuela, Farmer drove in Fernandez with a single to center field. Leiter issued a walk to Perez to load the bases. Aidan Anderson took over on the mound. Pichardo doubled to center field and cleared the bases. On the play, he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple. San Antonio improved their lead to 8-2.

San Antonio made it a 10-2 ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out in the frame, De La Cruz doubled and Fernandez reached base with a single. Johnson grounded out and De La Cruz scored. Cummings drove in Fernandez with a double to left field.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 10-3

With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-1 & 39-33 on the season

1st series of the second half

Kervin Pichardo: 3-4, HR, 6 RBI, R, SB

Pichardo: Most RBI in a game for the Missions since Brandon Dixon (9) on 8/17/22

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 1st

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 2-3, 2 2B, 3 R, BB, K

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (AA Debut)

Evan Carter (#1 Rangers prospect, #7 MLB): 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect), #48 MLB): 1-4, R, BB, K

Jack Leiter (Frisco starter, #5 Rangers prospect, #95 MLB): L, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, July 1st. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (6-7, 3.90) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Nick Krauth (1-4, 6.48) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch for Friday's game is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

