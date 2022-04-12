Piacentini Takes Home Player of the Week
April 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that F Tyler Piacentini was named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week.
In the sweep of Birmingham, Tyler recorded his first hat-trick of the year on Friday and ended the two-game series with 2 more assists. Tyler's stellar weekend helped him end the regular season at a career-high 54 points.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022
- Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/ SPHL Player of the Month (March-April) - Peoria Rivermen
- Peoria's Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month - SPHL
- Piacentini Takes Home Player of the Week - Huntsville Havoc
- Huntsville's Tyler Piacentini Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- Thunderbolts Announce Round 1 Playoff Information and Roster - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.