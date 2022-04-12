Piacentini Takes Home Player of the Week

April 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that F Tyler Piacentini was named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week.

In the sweep of Birmingham, Tyler recorded his first hat-trick of the year on Friday and ended the two-game series with 2 more assists. Tyler's stellar weekend helped him end the regular season at a career-high 54 points.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.