Piacentini Back for 2021-22 Season

August 5, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today the re-signing of 2021 captain Tyler Piacentini. The 2021-22 season will be Piacentini's fifth with the Havoc. In 171 games played with the Havoc, Piacentini has netted 115 points.

Piacentini was named captain ahead of the shortened 2021 SPHL season. Previously, Piacentini captained the Norwich College Cadets for his junior and senior seasons. The 2021 season saw the newly-named captain be second in points while only playing 37 games.

Coach Detulleo's 2021-22 Havoc roster is coming together as Piacentini will join Havoc veterans Nolan Kaiser and Max Milosek as the Havoc look to return to normal in the Rocket City.

