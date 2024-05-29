PHYSICAL Defender MIC'D UP at Chaos Practice

May 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Carolina Chaos YouTube Video







Jack Rowlett gets mic'd up for an intense training camp practice days before the Carolina Chaos take on the Denver Outlaws Sunday in Albany.

