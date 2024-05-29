PHYSICAL Defender MIC'D UP at Chaos Practice
May 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Carolina Chaos YouTube Video
Jack Rowlett gets mic'd up for an intense training camp practice days before the Carolina Chaos take on the Denver Outlaws Sunday in Albany.
Check out the Carolina Chaos Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from May 29, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.