Phoenix Rising FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hope Avayevu scored a second-half equalizer as Phoenix Rising FC rallied twice to level in a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium, with Damian Rivera scoring a highlight reel finish for the hosts after JJ Williams had put Rhode Island on top early.

