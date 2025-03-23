Phoenix Rising FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Hope Avayevu scored a second-half equalizer as Phoenix Rising FC rallied twice to level in a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium, with Damian Rivera scoring a highlight reel finish for the hosts after JJ Williams had put Rhode Island on top early.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2025
- Orange County SC Loses 3-0 to Monterey Bay F.C. Union - Orange County SC
- Republic FC Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-2 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Overpowers Orange County, Earns 3-0 Victory in Irvine - Monterey Bay FC
- Orange County SC Falls 3-0 to Monterey Bay F.C. Union - Orange County SC
- More Than 26,000 Fans in Attendance as Oakland Falls to San Antonio 1-2 in Home Opener - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Posts 2-1 Win Over Oakland Roots Sc - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Falls to North Carolina FC - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Phoenix Rising FC - Rhode Island FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Phoenix Rising FC - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Sacramento Republic FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rising Claw Back to Draw Rhode Island FC 2-2 - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Rising Claw Back to Draw Rhode Island FC 2-2
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Rhode Island FC
- USL to Introduce Multi-Tiered Soccer Pyramid in the United States
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 2
- Postmatch Reaction: El Paso Locomotive FC - Phoenix Rising