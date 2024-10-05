Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay F.C. earned its first victory under Head Coach Jordan Stewart with a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC behind a pair of first-half goals at Phoenix Rising Stadium, ending an 11-game winless streak and six-game scoreless streak as Rising's late rally came up short.

