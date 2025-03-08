Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Alex Dalou scored the only goal of the game as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium, giving new Tulsa Head Coach Luke Spencer a win in his first game at the helm.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2025
- Legion FC Drops Opener Despite Early Goal - Birmingham Legion FC
- Monterey Bay Falls to San Antonio FC in Season Opener - Monterey Bay FC
- Loudoun United Football Club Downs Birmingham Legion FC, 3-1 - Loudoun United FC
- LouCity Tops Charleston in Season-Opening Battle of East Contenders - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Rally for Season Opening Draw in N.C. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC Draws Riverhounds in Season Opener - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Falls Short in Season-Opener at Lexington - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Opens 2025 Campaign at Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City Football Club Begins 2025 USL Championship Season Tonight in Miami - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.