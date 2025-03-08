Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Alex Dalou scored the only goal of the game as FC Tulsa took a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium, giving new Tulsa Head Coach Luke Spencer a win in his first game at the helm.

