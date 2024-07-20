Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC Video
JP Scearce and Pape Mar Boye each scored their first goals in the USL Championship either side of halftime as Phoenix Rising FC claimed a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to earn interim Head Coach Diego Gomez his first win at the helm
