Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2024
July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury held it down on the road, picking up the 96-87 win over the Washington Mystics
BG led the way for the Mercury with 23 PTS while Kahleah Copper and DT added in 22 PTS & 18 PTS respectively!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2024
- Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Pitbull to Headline at Halftime During 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Mystics vs. Mercury Postgame Information - July 16 - Washington Mystics
- Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Pitbull to Headline at Halftime During 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Phoenix Mercury
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Medical Update - New York Liberty
- New Balance and the WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Pitbull to Headline at Halftime During 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
- Mercury Sign Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract
- Mercury Forward Rebecca Allen Named to Australian Opals 2024 Olympic Team
- Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20 in Phoenix
- Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week