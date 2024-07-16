Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury held it down on the road, picking up the 96-87 win over the Washington Mystics

BG led the way for the Mercury with 23 PTS while Kahleah Copper and DT added in 22 PTS & 18 PTS respectively!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.