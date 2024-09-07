Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 7, 2024
September 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm defeated the Phoenix Mercury 90-66 behind Jewell Loyd's 20-PT performance!
