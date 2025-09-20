Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2025

Published on September 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Liberty, 79-73 to advance to the Semi-Finals

Satou Sabally - 23 PTS | 12 REB Alyssa Thomas - 20 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a 20-point triple-double in the postseason With 8 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner passes Candace Parker (610) for 1st all on the Postseason rebounds list The Mercury win their first Playoff series since 2021 and advance to the semi-finals.

