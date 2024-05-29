Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2024

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The New York Liberty come up BIG in the final seconds of the 4Q to secure the 81-78 dub over the Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 22 PTS, 6 REB, & 9 AST!

