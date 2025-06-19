Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2025
June 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Phoenix Mercury stunned the Liberty 89-81 in Brooklyn.
Rookie Monique Akoa Makani was the star with a career-high 21 PTS, including 11 in Q3, powering the victory. Alyssa Thomas followed with 18 PTS, 15 REB, and 7 AST!
