Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 25, 2024
September 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 to secure the final spot in the Semi-Finals
Napheesa Collier led the way with a monster 42-PT performance to tie the WNBA postseason record for points in a single game!
#WNBAPlayoffs presented by Google
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 26, 2024
- September 25 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Playoff Tickets for Round 2 on Sale September 26 - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Hold Heads High After Historic, Successful Season - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.