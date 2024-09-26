Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 25, 2024

September 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 to secure the final spot in the Semi-Finals

Napheesa Collier led the way with a monster 42-PT performance to tie the WNBA postseason record for points in a single game!

#WNBAPlayoffs presented by Google

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.