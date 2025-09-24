Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 23, 2025
Published on September 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury erased a 20-point deficit against the No.1 Lynx to win Game 2 in OT, 89-83, and even the series 1-1
It's tied for the 3rd-largest comeback in WNBA Playoff history and marks Phoenix's first-ever postseason win in Minnesota (now 1-10 all-time).
Satou Sabally: 24 PTS | 9 REB | 5 3PM Alyssa Thomas: 19 PTS | 13 AST | 8 REB
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
