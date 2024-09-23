Sports stats



Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 22, 2024

September 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Lynx defeat the Mercury 102-95 in Game 1, Round 1 of the #wnbaplayoffs

Napheesa Collier dropped 38 PTS, 6 REB, and 4 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

