Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 22, 2024
September 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Lynx defeat the Mercury 102-95 in Game 1, Round 1 of the #wnbaplayoffs
Napheesa Collier dropped 38 PTS, 6 REB, and 4 AST
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
