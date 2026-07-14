Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2026

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx get their third straight win as they defeat Phoenix 104-100

Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles were unstoppable as they combined for 70 points and became the first Lynx teammates to both score 30+ PTS!

McBride: 37 PTS (season-high) | 6 3PM (season-high) | 6 REB | 4 STL | 2 BLKS Miles: 33 PTS (career-high) | 5 3PM | 8 AST | 3 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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