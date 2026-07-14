Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2026
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx get their third straight win as they defeat Phoenix 104-100
Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles were unstoppable as they combined for 70 points and became the first Lynx teammates to both score 30+ PTS!
McBride: 37 PTS (season-high) | 6 3PM (season-high) | 6 REB | 4 STL | 2 BLKS Miles: 33 PTS (career-high) | 5 3PM | 8 AST | 3 REB
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026
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