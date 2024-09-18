Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024
September 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury capitalize on LA Sparks turnovers to pick up the 85-81 win on the road
Natasha Cloud led the way for the Sparks with 13 PTS & 12 AST (ties season-high)
