Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury come up big in the final minutes to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78

Natasha Cloud led the way with a new career-high 31 PTS, 9 REB, & 5 AST! Kahleah Copper pitched in 25 PTS, 10 REB, & 5 AST of her own.

