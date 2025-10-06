Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 5, 2025

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces take Game 2 as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 91-78, to take a 2-0 series lead!

Jackie Young: 32 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM | 60% FG | 2 AST Scored 21 PTS in the 3Q which is the most ever in an individual quarter of a WNBA Finals game

A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST

Chelsea Gray: 10 PTS | 10 AST | 8 REB | 3 STL | 3 BLKS

