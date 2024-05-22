Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2024
May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Kahleah Copper delivered for her squad with nonstop energy in all 4Qs, dropping 37 PTS in the DUB. Tonight, she became the second player in league history to record back-to-back 35+ point games. #WelcometotheW
