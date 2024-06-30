Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever come up with a huge 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury
Kelsey Mitchell came alive in the second half netting in 16 PTS, 3 REB
Aliyah Boston led the team with 17 PTS, 8 REB. Caitlin Clark had 15 PTS, 9 REB, 12 AST, while NaLyssa Smith had 12 and 15
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2024
- Fever Earn Comeback Victory at Mercury on Sunday - Indiana Fever
- Aces Bring 4-Game Winning Streak to T-Mobile Arena Tuesday - Las Vegas Aces
- June 30 - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Aces Waive Jessika Carter - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Dream 75 - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 75, New York Liberty 81 Postgame Notes - Atlanta Dream
- Loyd Drops 30 Again as Storm Clips Wings 97-76 - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Rally on the Road to Down Connecticut Sun 78-74 - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Meet Mercury for First Time this Season - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Fall at Seattle Storm 97-76 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week
- Mercury Signs Guard Charisma Osborne
- Taurasi, Griner and Copper Named to USA Basketball Women's National Team for the 2024 Olympic Paris Games
- Kahleah Copper Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week
- Phoenix Mercury Sets 2024 Roster