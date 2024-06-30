Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever come up with a huge 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Mitchell came alive in the second half netting in 16 PTS, 3 REB

Aliyah Boston led the team with 17 PTS, 8 REB. Caitlin Clark had 15 PTS, 9 REB, 12 AST, while NaLyssa Smith had 12 and 15

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

