Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2026
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Fever 111-109 and achieve their highest scoring game since 2016!
Kahleah Copper: 28 PTS | 3 REB | 60 FG% Alyssa Thomas: 24 PTS (season-high) | 8 AST | 4 REB
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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