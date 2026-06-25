Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Fever 111-109 and achieve their highest scoring game since 2016!

Kahleah Copper: 28 PTS | 3 REB | 60 FG% Alyssa Thomas: 24 PTS (season-high) | 8 AST | 4 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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