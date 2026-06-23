Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2026

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever complete the win at home by defeating Phoenix 86-77

Caitlin Clark: 24 PTS (15 PTS in Q2) | 9 AST | 3 REB | 3 3PM Kelsey Mitchell: 22 PTS | 3 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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