Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury staged a massive comeback from a 31-point deficit, but the Indiana Fever held on for a 95-86 victory

