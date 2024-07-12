Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2024
July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury staged a massive comeback from a 31-point deficit, but the Indiana Fever held on for a 95-86 victory
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2024
- Fever Earn Wire-To-Wire Win at Home Against Phoenix - Indiana Fever
- Clark Makes More History in Matchup with Mercury - Indiana Fever
- Dream Fall to Aces, 84-70 - Atlanta Dream
- Another Powerful Performance from A'ja Wilson Propels Aces Past Atlanta, 84-70 - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks - July 13 - Dallas Wings
- Mercury Sign Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream Sign Destanni Henderson to Seven-Day Contract - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Mercury Sign Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract
- Mercury Forward Rebecca Allen Named to Australian Opals 2024 Olympic Team
- Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20 in Phoenix
- Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week
- Mercury Signs Guard Charisma Osborne