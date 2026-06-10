Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2026
Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Valkyries got the home dub over the Mercury, 87-81
Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams went OFF to help lead the Valks to win No. 2 in Commissioner's Cup action!
Burton: 25 PTS | 8 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Williams: 25 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 87, Mercury 81 - Golden State Valkyries
- Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams Combine for 50 Points in Valkyries' Win over Mercury - Golden State Valkyries
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 87, Mercury 81
- Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams Combine for 50 Points in Valkyries' Win over Mercury
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Commissioner's Cup - 6/9/26
- Valkyries Sign Center Nadia Fingall to Rest-Of-Season Contract
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