Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Valkyries got the home dub over the Mercury, 87-81

Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams went OFF to help lead the Valks to win No. 2 in Commissioner's Cup action!

Burton: 25 PTS | 8 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM Williams: 25 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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