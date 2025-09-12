Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2025

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The @WNBADallasWings close out the regular season with a 97-76 win over the Mercury!

Paige Bueckers: 24 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST Aziaha James: 20 PTS | 9 REB | 2 STL Amy Okonkwo: 20 PTS (career-high) | 4 REB | 4 STL

Bueckers made history tonight - - Passed A'ja Wilson (682) for the 3rd most points by a rookie in league history - Moves to 3rd most assists in a rookie season - Tied Caitlin Clark (35) for the 2nd most double-digit scoring games by a rookie

