Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury were battled tested but come out on top against the Dallas Wings 104-96.

Kahleah Copper had her 6th game of the szn scoring 30 PTS or more, finishing the evening with a team-high 34.

