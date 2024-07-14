Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun capture an authoritative 96-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury at home

Rachel Banham lit it up from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 24 PTS on 8-11 3PT, while DiJonai Carrington recorded her first career double-double!

