Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun capture an authoritative 96-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury at home
Rachel Banham lit it up from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 24 PTS on 8-11 3PT, while DiJonai Carrington recorded her first career double-double!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2024
- Fever Visit Minnesota for First Time in 2024 Regular Season - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Mercury Sign Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract
- Mercury Forward Rebecca Allen Named to Australian Opals 2024 Olympic Team
- Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20 in Phoenix
- Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week
- Mercury Signs Guard Charisma Osborne