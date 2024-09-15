Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury outlast the Chicago Sky 93-88 to pick up the road win
Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led the way for the Mercury with 26 PTS & 25 PTS respectively!
