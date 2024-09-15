Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury outlast the Chicago Sky 93-88 to pick up the road win

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led the way for the Mercury with 26 PTS & 25 PTS respectively!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.