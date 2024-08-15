Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2024

August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury come out of the break strong to capture the 20-PT win over Chicago!

Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner went off for 29 PTS and 23 PTS respectively

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.