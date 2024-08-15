Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2024
August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury come out of the break strong to capture the 20-PT win over Chicago!
Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner went off for 29 PTS and 23 PTS respectively
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
