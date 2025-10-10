Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: 2014 WNBA Finals Game 3 (Sep. 12, 2014)

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

In 2014, the Phoenix Mercury closed out a dominant season with one final statement in Chicago - sealing their third WNBA championship with an 87-82 win in Game 3 of the Finals.

Even without Brittney Griner, Phoenix relied on its veteran core to finish the job. A poised fourth quarter, steady scoring from Candice Dupree, and timely shot-making from the backcourt helped the Mercury secure the title and cap a record-setting 29-win campaign.

A defining moment in franchise history - and one of the W's most complete Finals runs.







