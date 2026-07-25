CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Philpot Goes UP and Gets It! Huge TD Catch

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Philpot climbs the ladder and comes down with it for the touchdown. A contested catch in the end zone that swings the momentum, hauled in right in front of the defender.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026


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