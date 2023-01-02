Phillips Heads to Iowa

January 2, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that D Trey Phillips has earned a call-up to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL).

Phillips, 29, was acquired in a trade earlier this season. Since joining the Havoc, Phillips has 10 points in 15 games from the blueline including 4 goals.

This is the fifth call-up of the year for the Havoc.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.