Phillips Heads to Iowa
January 2, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that D Trey Phillips has earned a call-up to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL).
Phillips, 29, was acquired in a trade earlier this season. Since joining the Havoc, Phillips has 10 points in 15 games from the blueline including 4 goals.
This is the fifth call-up of the year for the Havoc.
