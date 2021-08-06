Phillips' Dozen Powers Shutout Win

Stockton, CA - Connor Phillips struck out a career-high 12 batters in the Modesto Nuts' 8-0 shutout of the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Phillips (W, 6-3) started with a flash for the Nuts (43-38) by striking out the side in the first inning. The Texan retired the first six he faced before giving up a lead off infield single in the third. He promptly stuck out the next three to record eight strikeouts after facing just ten hitters in the first three innings.

The only other baserunner he allowed reached in the fourth inning when T.J. Schofield-Sam got jammed and muscled a single into left. That was the last baserunner against Phillips who retired the final eight he faced and stuck out three of the last four he faced. He finished with a line of six innings pitched, two hits, no runs, no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Leon Hunter Jr. dominated the seventh and eighth innings in perfect fashion with two strikeouts. Jorge Benitez finished the game allowing just a walk in the ninth.

It was in the second inning when the Nuts took their early lead against Pedro Santos (L, 3-3) and the Ports (33-48). After a hit by pitch and two walks, a wild pitch and error brought in two runs before Eric Jones recorded the first of his two RBI with an infield single.

The Nuts added on in the seventh when Jones doubled home a run before Trent Tingelstad plated two runs with a double. Corey Rosier collected his first pro hit with a single in the third before he launched his first pro home run in the eighth. He added his second pro RBI with a single in the ninth.

The Nuts have taken two of the first three games in the six-game set with the Ports. Game four is scheduled for Friday night at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark.

