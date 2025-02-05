Phillip Wheeler Shoots a Lights-Out 70% in Road Victory vs. the Valley Suns
February 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2025
- Gortman's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Legends Past Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Shorthanded Santa Cruz Warriors Stumble against Sioux Falls, Losing 121-109 to the Skyforce - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Gortman's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Legends Past Valley Suns
- Legends Rally from 20-Point Deficit to Win Overtime Thriller Over South Bay
- Legends Come up Short in Back-And-Forth Battle against South Bay
- Mavericks Sign Kylor Kelley to Two-Way Contract
- Legends Fall to Stockton in Close Contest