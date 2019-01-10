Phillies Assistant General Manager Minniti Added to Caravan

(Reading, PA) - Philadelphia Phillies Assistant General Manager Bryan Minniti has been added to the Phillies Caravan on Tuesday, January 22nd at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Minniti will be joining manager Gabe Kapler, pitcher Hector Neris, catcher Andrew Knapp, outfielder Dylan Cozens, pitcher Nick Pivetta, broadcaster Tom McCarthy and the Phillie Phanatic. Dr. Richard Kratz will be crowned the 2019 King of Baseballtown.

Minniti will be entering his second season with the Philadelphia Phillies as Assistant General Manager and third overall. Minniti joined the Phillies in November of 2016 as special assistant to the general manager and promoted to his current position in September of 2017. In his current role, Bryan oversees player development along with amateur and international scouting.

Before the Phillies, Bryan spent seven years as an assistant GM for both the Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-16) and Washington Nationals (2010-14). With both teams, he assisted in all facets of baseball operations including rules compliance, transactions, budgeting, statistical analysis and contract negotiations.

Individual tickets are $25. Tickets are $20 when you purchase ten or more tickets. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the program gets underway at 7:00 pm. The event will include and question and answer session with all of the Philadelphia Phillies players, coaches and front office staff in attendance.

The event will also feature an auction featuring sports collectibles and other items, raffles, highlight videos, and more.

Those who wish to attend can call 610-370-BALL to purchase tickets or go online at fightinphils.tix.milbstore.com

