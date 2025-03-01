Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati: Golazos Galore
March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here. Join The Messi Insider for insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #philly #cincy
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 1, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Win Over FC Cincinnati, 4-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville SC Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- Anderson Rosa Called Up on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match Against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Statement Regarding March 2 Match Versus Inter Miami CF - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Falls 2-0 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Adam Saldana - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Join Forces for Beach Cleanup at Oleta River State Park - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Philadelphia Union for First Road Trip of 2025 MLS Season - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Add Peter Mangione and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Win Over FC Cincinnati, 4-1
- Philadelphia Union Announces New Additions at Subaru Park for 2025 Major League Soccer Season
- Philadelphia Union Loans Forward Nelson Pierre to Vancouver Whitecaps FC II
- Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis CITY SC