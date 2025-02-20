Philadelphia Union Sign Forward SAL Olivas

February 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Union II and Union Academy forward Sal Olivas as a Homegrown to a four-year contract. His contract is guaranteed through 2028, with a club option for 2029.

"Sal is an ambitious, young striker who made significant strides in his development with Union II last season" said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner. "He's a high-pressing player who drives the ball forward and can create chances on the attack. His signing to the first team will provide him the opportunity to continue to develop and learn from our coaching staff and gain the necessary experience by playing alongside our veteran players."

Olivas, 18, recorded four goals, one assist and 1,265 minutes played in 20 regular season games with Union II during the 2024 season. He ranked T-4th on the club in goals, scoring his first career goal March 24 against Revolution II and setting a career-high two goals June 2 vs. Columbus II. Olivas appeared in all four MLS NEXT Pro playoff contests as the club went to its first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final. Overall, he has registered four goals, one assist and 1,531 minutes played in 25 regular season career matches with Union II over two seasons, making his professional debut on August 19, 2023 at Huntsville City FC.

Olivas became the fourth academy player to be signed to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on September 8, 2023. He played a key role in the Philadelphia Union U17's 2023 Generations adidas Cup win in Bradenton, Florida, scoring in the semifinals to secure a spot in the final against FC Dallas. Following the 2023 Generations adidas Cup triumph, Olivas was called up to Mexico's U17 Men's Youth National Team, playing in a friendly against the U18 squad of Pumas on August 5, 2023.

He will become the seventh player of Mexican nationality to appear in a First Team match in Union history, the first since 2019, as he joins Michael Orozco and Shea Salinas (2010), Gabriel Farfan and Michael Farfan (2011-13), Christhian Hernandez (2012-13), Richie Marquez (2014-18), and Marco Fabian (2019).

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Sal Olivas to a four-year contract, guaranteed through 2028, with a club option for 2029 on February 20, 2025.

Name: Sal Olivas

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 160 lbs

Born: July 11, 2006

Birthplace: El Paso, Texas

Hometown: El Paso, Texas

Citizenship: Mexico/United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign forward Sal Olivas on February 20, 2025.

Previous Experience: Union II (2023-24)

