Philadelphia Picked up a Playmaker Shaun Wade Has Signed with the Eagles! #UFLtoNFL
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Philadelphia picked up a playmaker
Shaun Wade has signed with the Eagles!
#UFLtoNFL
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United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Butler and Fresch Sign with Denver Broncos - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Dallas Renegades CB Shaun Wade Signs with Philadelphia Eagles - Dallas Renegades
- DC Defenders WR Erik Ezukanma Signs with Philadelphia Eagles - DC Defenders
- Columbus Aviators LB Tony Fields II Signs with Chicago Bears - Columbus Aviators
- Houston Gamblers Wide Receiver Kaden Davis Signs with Chicago Bears - Houston Gamblers
- Houston Gamblers S Major Burns Signs with Miami Dolphins - Houston Gamblers
- Seven Aviators Participate in NFL Workouts - Columbus Aviators
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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