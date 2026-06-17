UFL Dallas Renegades

Philadelphia Picked up a Playmaker Shaun Wade Has Signed with the Eagles! #UFLtoNFL

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video


Philadelphia picked up a playmaker

Shaun Wade has signed with the Eagles!

#UFLtoNFL

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United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026


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