Philadelphia Picked up a Playmaker Shaun Wade Has Signed with the Eagles! #UFLtoNFL

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades YouTube Video







Philadelphia picked up a playmaker

Shaun Wade has signed with the Eagles!

#UFLtoNFL







United Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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