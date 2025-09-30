Phil Neville Talks Ryder Cup, Battling Puyol, and Coaching Playoff Personality: This Is MLS
Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Hits the Road with Official Illinois License Plates for Fans - Chicago Fire FC
- Kevin Kelsy called up to Venezuela National Team for October FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers
- Sporting Director David Lee Departs New York City FC to Join Sporting Kansas CityÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Names David Lee as President of Soccer Operations and General Manager - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte's First Hispanic Soccer Hero Was ¡Rayos Personified - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Opens $25 Million Expansion to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground - Atlanta United FC
- San Diego FC Tickets on Sale Today for Historic First Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Matches - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for October International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution M Allan Oyirwoth & F Dor Turgeman Earn October National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canadian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Hype House Launches at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.