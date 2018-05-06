Phil Desrosiers Recalled from ECHL

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Sunday the team has recalled rookie goaltender Phil Desrosiers from their ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Desrosiers, 22, is 23-9-3 with Idaho this season with a 2.51 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder made his season debut and stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 5-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage on February 3rd. He appeared in 10 playoff games for Idaho with a 2.00 goals against average and .934 save percentage as the Steelheads were eliminated in the second round.

Desrosiers (deh-ROH-see-ay) was a second-round pick of Dallas in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

