Phantoms Power Play

3 Stars of the Week:

Captain Colin

Phantoms' captain, Colin McDonald was named the playing captain of the Eastern Conference for the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic on Thursday. McDonald started his career playing 226 games for the Springfield Falcons from 2007-2010. The Wethersfield, CT native has played 656 AHL games and will be making his third all-star appearance.

GOALbourne

Tyrell Goulbourne notched his second career two-goal game on Saturday, December 22, 2018 in a 6-1 routing of the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. Taylor Leier also potted two goals and Goulbourne's assist on Leier's first tally gave him three points on the night. It marks Goulbourne's first three-point game of his career.

500 For CC

Chris Conner tallied his 500th career AHL point in Wednesday's win against Hershey with an assist on Greg Carey's third period goal. Conner notched two assists during the game and now has 501 points in 634 AHL games. 171 of those points have come with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 221 games.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wedneday, December 19, 2018 -

LV Phantoms 5, Hershey Bears 0

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms shutout the Hershey Bears for the second straight game in a 5-0 victory at PPL Center. Alex Lyon earned his first shutout of the season, and 5th of his career, making 18 saves to keep the Bears off the board. Mike Vecchione, Carsen Twarynski, Nic Aube-Kubel, Greg Carey, and Connor Bunnaman all scored for the Phantoms as Kerry Huffman earned his first victory as head coach.

Friday, December 21, 2018 -

LV Phantoms 2, Syracuse Crunch 3

The Phantoms earned a point in a fast-paced game at PPL Center on Friday but fell 3-2 in a shootout against the Syracuse Crunch. Lehigh Valley totaled a season-high 42 shots on goal but Connor Ingram was stellar in net for the Crunch. Colin McDonald and Greg Carey scored for the Phantoms to secure a point but Carter Verhaeghe eventually scored the shootout winner for Syracuse.

Saturday, December 22, 2018 -

LV Phantoms 6, Hershey Bears 1

Lehigh Valley continued to get the best of the Bears in a 6-1 win at Giant Center to take the Phantoms into the Christmas break with points in three straight games. Tyrell Goulbourne and Taylor Leier each scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Phantoms. Zach Palmquist and Carsen Twarynski also found the back of the net, while Steven Swavely earned his first AHL multi-point game with three assists on the night.

Next Week:

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Vs. WBS Penguins - Mohegan Sun Arena

The Phantoms return from the Christmas break to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena in the fourth meeting between the Pennsylvania rivals. The most recent matchup got pretty feisty and featured 66 total penalty minutes and a pair of game misconducts to Taylor Leier and Will O'Neill after a second period line brawl.

Friday, December 28, 2018

Vs. Providence Bruins - PPL Center

On Friday, the Phantoms will kick off their weekend celebration of five years in Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms will wear their special Fifth Anniversary logo jersey when take on the Providence Bruins for the third time this season. The Bruins currently sit seventh in the Atlantic Division (13-13-5-0) and split the first two meetings with the Phantoms.

PROMOTION: 5th YEAR CELEBRATION WEEKEND

Saturday, December 29, 2018

Vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins - PPL Center

The celebration keeps going in Allentown as we continue to honor our five years in the valley. Special merchandise sales and tributes to the first four years will run all weekend long as the Phantoms wrap up 2018 with another matchup against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The special fifth season jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.

PROMOTION: 5th YEAR CELEBRATION WEEKEND

Phantoms In The Community:

Lehigh Valley defenseman, T.J. Brennan was chosen as the player ambassador for the Phantoms "You Can Play! LGBT Pride Night" on February 15, 2019. The Phantoms are thrilled to have partnered with the You Can Play Project and Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown. These organizations, along with the Phantoms are dedicated to ensuring equality, respect, and safety for all who participate in sports, including LGBT athletes, coaches, and fans. The mission is to create a culture change where locker rooms and spectator areas focus on athletic ability, work ethic, and team spirit, not sexual orientation and/or gender identity. "It's an honor to be an ambassador for You Can Play." said Brennan, "Spreading the game and the spectrum of hockey is really important and I'll gladly support any change and open mindedness."

