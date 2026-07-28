Phantoms Congratulate Ryan Ward on Advancement to Providence Bruins

Published on July 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms are proud to congratulate Head Coach Ryan Ward on his advancement to the American Hockey League, where he will join the Providence Bruins as an Assistant Coach.

Ward departs Youngstown after four seasons behind the Phantoms bench and one of the most successful stretches in franchise history. During his tenure, the Phantoms captured the 2023 Clark Cup Championship, the 2025-26 Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions, back-to-back Eastern Conference regular-season championships, and established new franchise records for regular-season success.

Beyond the championships, banners and wins, Ward played an instrumental role in establishing a culture in Youngstown centered on player development, competitiveness and preparing players for success at the next level.

"Ryan has meant an incredible amount to all of us and to the Youngstown Phantoms," said Jason Deskins, President of Hockey Operations and Co-General Manager. "Over the last four years, we've shared some of the greatest moments in the history of this organization, but what we'll value most are the relationships we built along the way. Ryan has challenged us, earned our trust and shared our commitment to making Youngstown a special place for our players and staff. He has become much more than a colleague - he is a great friend and someone we consider family. We couldn't be happier for Ryan, Jessica, Ollie, Teddy and Stella as he takes this well-earned next step in his career. Providence is getting an outstanding coach and an even better person, and we know this is only the beginning of what Ryan will accomplish at the professional level."

Ward's advancement to the professional ranks continues a proud tradition of Phantoms players, coaches and staff earning opportunities at the highest levels of hockey.

The Youngstown Phantoms organization congratulates Ryan, Jessica, Ollie, Teddy and Stella on this exciting next chapter and thanks the Ward family for four unforgettable years in Youngstown.

A nationwide search for Ward's replacement will begin immediately.

Ward shared the following message with the Youngstown community:

Thank You, Youngstown

"Four seasons ago, we arrived in Youngstown with big hopes of building this organization into the best place to play junior hockey in the entire world. Looking back on the last four years and everything we experienced together, I couldn't be more grateful for the people who believed in that vision and helped us build something incredibly special.

"Working with Mr. Zoldan, Mr. Gunty, Jason Deskins, Ryan Kosecki and Andrew Goldman has been a highlight of my career, and I consider all of you family. Thank you for taking a chance on me and believing in our vision.

"To our staff, you made coming to the rink every day an absolute treat. Thank you for your commitment, your belief in what we were building and everything you did to make Youngstown such a special place.

"To our fans, thank you for the passion and commitment you have shown our organization from day one. We tried like hell to make you proud and to give everything we had every single night. We are incredibly proud that we were able to share a Clark Cup Championship with you, and we are equally proud to have decorated the Covelli Centre with a few more banners along the way. Those are memories that my family and I will carry with us forever.

"Lastly, to our players - every single one of you will always hold a special place in our hearts. The effort, commitment and culture you built here will be everlasting. It was an absolute honor and privilege to be your coach, and I can say without hesitation that I love all of you guys. Watching you grow as players and as people has been one of the greatest rewards of my career.

"My family and I are so thankful for the opportunity to become part of the fabric of this wonderful community. Youngstown and the people here have given our family so much. We will still call Canfield home, and we will ALWAYS BE PHANTOMS.

"What a wonderful ride it has been, and the best is yet to come for Y-Town."

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