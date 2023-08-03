Phantoms Add Darren Brady and Koletrane Wilson

August 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defensemen Darren Brady and Koletrane Wilson to one-year AHL deals for the 2023-24 season.

Brady, 27, is a right-handed shooting blueliner from Lake Orion, MI who played last year with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

With San Jose, Brady scored three goals with six assists for nine points in 50 games played. He also played in 12 games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL registering three assists.

In his previous three pro seasons, Brady has played in a combined 147 professional games scoring 10-36-46. This includes 52 games in the AHL with San Jose and the Abbotsford Canucks as well as 95 games in the ECHL scoring 7-30-37 in stints with Idaho and Rapid City.

The 6-0 forward with a right-handed shot played four years of NCAA hockey at R.I.T. (Rochester Institute of Technology) from 2016-17 through 2019-20 amassing 135 career games while scoring 10-26-36.

Wilson, 23, is an Edmonton, AB native who played with the ECHL Indy Fuel and AHL Rockford IceHogs in 2022-23.

The right-handed shooter scored 1-8-9 with Indy in 30 games played and also registered one goal in three AHL games with Rockford.

Wilson has played in nine career AHL games with Stockton and Rockford while also playing in 105 career ECHL games with the Indy Fuel and Kansas City Mavericks scoring 1-28-29.

The bruising 6-2, 210 pound skater was previously teammates with Jordy Bellerive on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL. He led the Hurricanes in penalty minutes in consecutive years with 120 PIM in 2018-19 followed by 90 minutes in 2019-20. In total, Wilson played in 190 games for Lethbridge scoring 11-52-63 with 233 penalty minutes.

Phantoms Premier Memberships provide a true year-long membership that includes tickets to all Phantoms home games as well as year-round benefits and experiences that are exclusive to Premier Members only. Receive early entrance, presale ticket access for PPL Center events, 20% team store discount, enhanced insider access and experiences, and so much more!

The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.